Advisers keen to expand buy-to-let offering: FIBA

71% of advisers are actively looking to increase the number of landlords they supported over the next twelve months, according to a survey conductd during FIBA's recent webinars.

The specialist finance trade body saw over 1,000 brokers sign up for its recent series of four exclusive live webinars, conducted by Roger Morris of Precise Mortgages.

Online questionnaires completed by advisers attending the webinars showed that 30% were new to buy-to-let, with a small percentage returning to giving buy-to-let advice and 63% already supporting landlords as clients.

Overall, 47% of respondents were keen to expand their service to landlords, 19% were looking to learn more to establish whether to move into the buy-to-let space and over a third wanted to offer added value to their existing landlord clients.

The session dealing with HMOs found that 26% of the audience were experiencing difficulties finding finance for them. In addition, nearly half, 49%, thought that interest rates offered were high in comparison to standard buy-to-let rates.

38% of attendees felt the buy-to-let market would increase, 17% felt it would decrease and 45% felt it would remain the same.

Adam Tyler, executive chairman of FIBA, said: “It was a fantastic turnout, given that the timing was a regular 2pm on some very sunny Friday afternoons. There were nearly 1,000 brokers who’d signed up for the series and 300 for a single session, eager to learn more about taxation in the buy-to-let industry. The webinar series as a whole received record-breaking attendances for every session, and even with one on a Friday afternoon before a Bank Holiday weekend! A staggering difference to the pre-Covid world.

"Of course, we were fortunate to have Roger as our speaker but the overall member support for the webinars was amazing. Of course, the view of the future was mixed. 38% of attendees felt the buy-to-let market would increase, 17% felt it would decrease and 45% felt it would remain the same.

“We feel our webinar series has significantly supported attendees. A pleasing 87% stated that they felt more confident in dealing with landlords and the challenges posed by the buy-to-let market. 71% went on to say they would be actively looking to increase the number of landlords they supported over the next twelve months.

"In conclusion, confidence in the buy-to-let market among brokers remains strong and offers significant potential for growth in the future. Some advisers are hesitant about market growth in the short term, but all appreciated that there is a need to add value, knowledge and professionalism to their relationships with landlords in order to be successful in growing this sector in their business in the future.”