FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Affordability Hub searches totalling £10bn carried out since launch

Affordability Hub has been rolled out to all users of Mortgage Brain’s criteria-based sourcing system, Criteria Hub.

Rozi Jones
|
20th August 2020
Neil Wyatt Mortgage Brain
"Affordability Hub marks a change in the way that advisers are able to source the best product for their client, allowing them to quickly establish precisely how much various lenders will offer their client"

Affordability checks for loans worth a total of over £10bn have been carried out on Mortgage Brain's new Affordability Hub since its launch in May.

This affordability-based solution allows advisers to source mortgage products for their clients based on the results from the affordability calculators available from participating lenders.

Mortgage Brain says advisers are now carrying out hundreds of searches every hour. Adviser firms using Affordability Hub include Countrywide, Fluent Mortgages, John Charcol and Openwork, as well as individual advisers.

Affordability Hub has been rolled out to all users of Mortgage Brain’s criteria-based sourcing system, Criteria Hub, and will be made available later this year to users of Mortgage Brain Anywhere and Mortgage Brain Classic. There is no added cost for the addition of Affordability Hub.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, commented: “Affordability Hub marks a change in the way that advisers are able to source the best product for their client, allowing them to quickly establish precisely how much various lenders will offer their client, providing a full audit trail along the way. The fact that so many advisers, large and small, are already making it an integral part of their sourcing process demonstrates the difference it is already making advisers’ workloads and their businesses.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.