Affordability Hub searches totalling £10bn carried out since launch

Affordability checks for loans worth a total of over £10bn have been carried out on Mortgage Brain's new Affordability Hub since its launch in May.

This affordability-based solution allows advisers to source mortgage products for their clients based on the results from the affordability calculators available from participating lenders.

Mortgage Brain says advisers are now carrying out hundreds of searches every hour. Adviser firms using Affordability Hub include Countrywide, Fluent Mortgages, John Charcol and Openwork, as well as individual advisers.

Affordability Hub has been rolled out to all users of Mortgage Brain’s criteria-based sourcing system, Criteria Hub, and will be made available later this year to users of Mortgage Brain Anywhere and Mortgage Brain Classic. There is no added cost for the addition of Affordability Hub.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, commented: “Affordability Hub marks a change in the way that advisers are able to source the best product for their client, allowing them to quickly establish precisely how much various lenders will offer their client, providing a full audit trail along the way. The fact that so many advisers, large and small, are already making it an integral part of their sourcing process demonstrates the difference it is already making advisers’ workloads and their businesses.”