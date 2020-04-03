Aldermore continues lending up to 85% LTV with streamlined range

"Our aim is to continue to support the market as much as possible while we work hard to maintain the service required to our customers during this worrying time for many."

Aldermore Bank has streamlined its mortgage product offerings and capped LTV levels on residential and buy-to let-products in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aldermore is temporarily reducing its mortgage range open to new customers, including credit-adverse and Help to Buy Equity Loan products, alongside withdrawing its three-year fixed rate products and term variable products. Additionally, all HMO and multi-unit freehold products up to six bedrooms/units will be put on hold.

Aldermore will continue to offer residential mortgages between 70-80% LTV for purchase and remortgage. Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 3.18% and a five-year fix at 3.38%, both available up to 70% LTV.

The Bank is also offering an 85% LTV range with a £999 fee, including a two-year fix at 4.08% and a five-year fix at 4.28%.

On buy-to-let, Aldermore will lend on single residential investment properties up to 75% LTV.

Due to physical valuations becoming impossible under the Government restrictions, Aldermore has in general moved towards remote valuations for owner-occupied properties and buy-to-let single unit applications. Where remote valuations are not possible, Aldermore is currently working through how this can be remedied but until that time more complicated valuation cases have been put on hold until new processes can be created for them or physical valuations recommence.

The Bank is offering payment breaks for existing home owner and landlord customers impacted by Covid-19 and is providing three-month mortgage offer extensions to customers that have exchanged.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “It has been an extraordinary few weeks for the industry and the country as a whole, and this has led to the necessary decision to temporarily reduce our options for new customers. Our aim is to continue to support the market as much as possible while we work hard to maintain the service required to our customers during this worrying time for many.

“We fully understand and appreciate this is a period of stress and anxiety for many customers and we are focused on providing them with the service and flexibility they expect and need at this time. We would like to thank all our customers and brokers for their patience and understanding at this time – we are here to get through this together.”