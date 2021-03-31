Aldermore cuts residential and buy-to-let product switch rates

"I’m delighted to introduce our new loyalty range which offers some of our cheapest rates yet"

Aldermore has reduced its product switch rates for both residential owner-occupied and buy-to-let customers with single residential units.

For residential borrowers who have come to the end of their term, two-year fixed rates start from 2.50% and five-year fixed rates from 2.80%.

Buy-to-let products for individuals include two-year fixed rates from 2.95% and five-year fixed rates from 3.35%.

For limited company landlords, two-year fixed rates now stat from 3.15% and five-year fixed rates from 3.55%.

Last month, Aldermore bank also launched a new product switch functionality for both customers and brokers, with a six step online switching process.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, commented: “2021 is a year in which we want to show our ambition; we will not settle for simply recovery this year as we move towards a post-pandemic environment, but seek growth and innovation to what we can provide and do for our customers.

"I’m delighted to introduce our new loyalty range which offers some of our cheapest rates yet and, alongside our newly-streamlined broker switching portal, we are providing benefits to both brokers and customers alike. This is not the end goal but a next step; we will continue in striving to deliver the best products we can and ensure our service is as straight-forward and seamless as possible as we move forward.”