FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Aldermore cuts residential and buy-to-let product switch rates

Rozi Jones
|
31st March 2021
house home arrows growth mortgage
"I’m delighted to introduce our new loyalty range which offers some of our cheapest rates yet"

Aldermore has reduced its product switch rates for both residential owner-occupied and buy-to-let customers with single residential units.

For residential borrowers who have come to the end of their term, two-year fixed rates start from 2.50% and five-year fixed rates from 2.80%.

Buy-to-let products for individuals include two-year fixed rates from 2.95% and five-year fixed rates from 3.35%.

For limited company landlords, two-year fixed rates now stat from 3.15% and five-year fixed rates from 3.55%.

Last month, Aldermore bank also launched a new product switch functionality for both customers and brokers, with a six step online switching process.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, commented: “2021 is a year in which we want to show our ambition; we will not settle for simply recovery this year as we move towards a post-pandemic environment, but seek growth and innovation to what we can provide and do for our customers.

"I’m delighted to introduce our new loyalty range which offers some of our cheapest rates yet and, alongside our newly-streamlined broker switching portal, we are providing benefits to both brokers and customers alike. This is not the end goal but a next step; we will continue in striving to deliver the best products we can and ensure our service is as straight-forward and seamless as possible as we move forward.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.