Aldermore enhances resi range with new remortgage products and rate cuts

Aldermore Bank has reduced rates across its residential mortgage range and reintroduced a range of remortgage products.

The fee-free remortgage products include two-year fixed rates at 3.48% up to 75% LTV and 3.68% to 80% LTV. Five-year fixed rates are available from 3.78% at 75% LTV and 3.98% at 80% LTV.

Aldermore has also reduced a number of existing product rates for purchase and remortgage with a £999 product fee by 0.30%. Two-year fixed rates now start from 3.18% at 75% LTV and 3.48% at 80% LTV, while five-year fixes have reduced to 3.38% and 3.68% respectively.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, commented: “The pandemic has accelerated the increasingly broad set of financial cricumstances that borrowers have, so we want to be inclusive and responsive to this long-term trend. It is important to give opportunity to the widening number of people that may have complex income streams or credit issues in the past so that they can find a product that suits their individual circumstances.

“At Aldermore, we continually review our mortgage propositon and the rates we offer to ensure we best serve our customers and aspiring homeowners. With the reintroduction of these remortgage products, we’re delighted to be providing a greater amount of choice to homeowners looking to secure a better deal or reduce monthly payments to release funds to be put towards other large expenses on the horizon such as home renovations.”