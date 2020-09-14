Aldermore partners with Iress and Twenty7Tec

"The specialist lending space deals often with complex cases, so it is important that we focus on ways to improve and speed up the process so brokers can get the best outcomes for customers."

Aldermore Bank has partnered with technology firms Iress and Twenty7Tec to streamline electronic application submissions.

Aldermore has integrated the systems via the DPR Distribution Hub, which connects to the bank’s broker portal.

Through the partnerships, Aldermore says brokers will benefit from faster application submissions and increased adviser efficiency by the hub’s ability to produce accurate European Standard Information Sheet (ESIS) documents, automatic creation and population of customer data, and by receiving a DIP directly within the adviser’s system.

Iress’s Lender Connect captures all relevant customer application information in the software and transfers it instantly to Aldermore’s broker portal via an API. The software automatically populates up to 80% of a DIP cutting down on rekeying, errors and unnecessary work.

The integration between Aldermore and CloudTwenty7 will allow brokers to input cases through the platform and then transfer them instantly via the Distribution Hub to Aldermore’s broker portal via API.

Brokers can submit DIP applications to Aldermore directly within the system, avoiding duplication and promising to speed up cases. DIP decisions will be sent back to the CloudTwenty7 platform and displayed to the user. Case information post-DIP also will be available in the broker portal to aid in the completion of the full application.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “Technology is what will drive our industry in the future and this is a milestone in Aldermore’s digitalisation journey to deliver a streamlined end-to-end broker experience. The specialist lending space deals often with complex cases, so it is important that we focus on ways to improve and speed up the process so brokers can get the best outcomes for customers.

“We have partnered with DPR, Twenty7Tec and Iress as all are leading the way in achieving a more connected mortgage market for everyone. They provide streamlined solutions that quicken and simplify the journey allowing for more accurate information between brokers and lenders. We are delighted with the collaborative approach both sourcing system providers and DPR brought to this project, and we will continue to work closely with them in the future to improve our processes for our brokers.”

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: “The integration of our CloudTwenty7 platform with Aldermore and DPR perfectly exemplifies the determination of these three businesses to lead the way in delivering innovative technology to the mortgage market. I have no doubt that our intermediary users will embrace the opportunity to significantly reduce the time it takes to both submit and receive a decision on a specialist lending case with this integration.”

Andrew Simon, executive general manager of products at Iress, added: “Our vision is to bring the industry together, regardless of what technology platform is being used, and this collaboration is a prime example. Aldermore’s integration of Lender Connect - and the collaborative approach - makes the mortgage journey far more efficient, speeding up and simplifying the process for both the customer and the broker. We look forward to continuing our work with Aldermore in support of a more connected mortgage market.”