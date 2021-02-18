Aldermore simplifies product switch functionality

"Our goal is to deliver for brokers an end-to-end digital experience, and these upgrades provide a substantial step forward on that journey."

Aldermore Bank has enhanced its product switch functionality with a simplified six step online process.

The updated system will make it as quick and easy as possible for brokers to switch their existing residential and landlord clients to a new Aldermore mortgage through its portal.

A product switch can now be completed fully online, in just six steps, with no need to call or email.

There are no valuation, solicitor or product fees to pay, alongside no early redemption charges when their broker switches their product within three months of a customer’s existing fixed rate deal coming to an end. Additionally, there are no new credit or affordability checks unless a client wishes to borrow more.

The upgrade also includes a renewed house valuations process that will accurately identify the best products by using the most up to date property valuation.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “Our goal is to deliver for brokers an end-to-end digital experience, and these upgrades provide a substantial step forward on that journey. The new, best-in-class, self-service product switch feature will ensure customers benefit from a great rate and gives brokers a streamlined and straightforward process that will speed up many cases significantly.

“We’ve worked alongside brokers on these initiatives to make sure they work for them. We have developed a comprehensive toolkit on the website to ensure they are clear and easy to adopt. This past year has proven digital is the future of our industry and Aldermore is committed to providing the best platform it can for brokers and customers alike to move forward with us on these exciting advancements.”