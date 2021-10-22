Atom Bank completes £367m residential mortgage-backed securitisation

"Securitisation will continue to be one of the ways we deliver efficient funding for our business, contributing to our overall model of keeping costs low and passing value back to our customers."

Atom Bank has completed its fourth residential mortgage-backed securitisation (RMBS).

The £367m transaction, which was part offered/part retained, was 1.6 times oversubscribed.

Atom is a regular RMBS issuer and uses securitisation as a key component to fund its lending and long term growth.

This year Atom bank has achieved its first month of operating profit and passed £3bn of mortgage originations.

David McCarthy, chief finance officer at Atom bank said: “We’re delighted to have completed our fourth residential mortgage-backed securitisation. Securitisation will continue to be one of the ways we deliver efficient funding for our business, contributing to our overall model of keeping costs low and passing value back to our customers.

"Alongside our ongoing trading successes in mortgages and business lending, this transaction is fuelling a sustained period of growth and profitability for Atom.”