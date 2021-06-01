FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Atom Bank cuts 90-95% LTV rates by up to 0.26%

Rozi Jones
|
1st June 2021
"We are proud that we can help both first-time buyers and those wishing to move, ensuring that our valued customers are getting great rates"

Atom Bank has reduced its 90% and 95% LTV mortgage rates by up to 0.26%.

Two-year fixed rates at 90% LTV have seen reductions of up to 0.06%, while two-year fixed rates at 95% LTV have been cut by up to 0.26% and five-year rates by up to 0.21%.

Atom is also launching two new 95% LTV products with a £900 product fee. Cashback incentive product variants are also available.

The lender's 95% LTV products are available on loans between £100,000 and £300,000, and are not available for flats or to self-employed applicants.

Paul Elliott, head of mortgages at Atom, said: “We’re delighted to be offering truly competitive rates on our 90% and 95% mortgages, to help home buyers ahead of the fast-approaching stamp duty cost increase.

“We are proud that we can help both first-time buyers and those wishing to move, ensuring that our valued customers are getting great rates, on what for many, will be their first mortgage.”

