Atom Bank launches 95% LTV mortgage range

Atom Bank has relaunched its 95% LTV mortgage range.

Atom is re-introducing the range with terms of two and five years, available for new purchases and remortgages.

Two-year fixed rates start at 4.09% and a five-year fixed rate is priced at 4.14%. Both products are fee free, offer £500 cashback and a free standard valuation.

Atom recorded £400m of mortgage applications in the second half of financial year 2020/21 with particular focus on 90% LTV lending in recent months. Since launch, Atom has now loaned £2.8bn to UK mortgage customers.

David Castling, director of intermediary lending at Atom Bank, said: “Over the past year we’ve remained focused on doing the right thing for our existing customers whilst evaluating the right thing to do for new customers from the perspective of a responsible lender.

"With greater certainty, we believe now is the right time to bring 95% LTV mortgages back on sale and support more people to own their home.”