FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Atom Bank launches 95% LTV mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
14th April 2021
David Castling Atom Bank
"With greater certainty, we believe now is the right time to bring 95% LTV mortgages back on sale and support more people to own their home."

Atom Bank has relaunched its 95% LTV mortgage range.

Atom is re-introducing the range with terms of two and five years, available for new purchases and remortgages.

Two-year fixed rates start at 4.09% and a five-year fixed rate is priced at 4.14%. Both products are fee free, offer £500 cashback and a free standard valuation.

Atom recorded £400m of mortgage applications in the second half of financial year 2020/21 with particular focus on 90% LTV lending in recent months. Since launch, Atom has now loaned £2.8bn to UK mortgage customers.

David Castling, director of intermediary lending at Atom Bank, said: “Over the past year we’ve remained focused on doing the right thing for our existing customers whilst evaluating the right thing to do for new customers from the perspective of a responsible lender.

"With greater certainty, we believe now is the right time to bring 95% LTV mortgages back on sale and support more people to own their home.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.