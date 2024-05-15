Atom recruits Donnelly for Scotland and Northern Ireland BDM role

Amy has extensive experience in the intermediary mortgage market, having spent more than two decades in the industry. She started her career with Bank of Scotland before working in a BDM role for Halifax Intermediaries, and most recently working as a broker herself.

She will be reporting into Alex Hart, Regional Business Development Manager at Atom bank.

Amy Donnelly, Business Development Manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Atom bank, commented:

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team, and look forward to building relationships with brokers in my region. Atom bank has built a fantastic proposition around being quick and easy to deal with, while supporting borrowers who are underserved by the rest of the market. I can’t wait to discuss how we can meet the needs of brokers’ clients in Scotland and Northern Ireland, areas where we really want to support.”

Alex Hart, Regional Business Development Manager at Atom bank, added:

“Amy is a great addition to our BDM team, bringing both significant experience and the insights from her recent work as an adviser. As a bank proud of its roots in the North East, we are keenly aware that some areas of the UK are overlooked and underserved by the big high street names. Atom bank is passionate about delivering for clients across the UK, and with Amy on board we look forward to working with greater numbers of brokers in Scotland and Northern Ireland.”