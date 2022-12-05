FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Average age of FTBs up by 5 years since 2020

The average prospective buyer now predicts they will be 37 years old by the time they get their first home, compared to first-time buyers from 2020 who, on average, secured their first home at age 32, according to a new survey of 2,000 first-time buyers and existing homeowners across the country.

5th December 2022
5th December 2022
The findings form part of new research released by digital bank, first direct, as part of its "Leap for the Ladder campaign", which aims to assist first-time buyers in this tough economic climate.

According to the data, 77% of prospective home buyers are concerned about their ability to get on the property ladder, and with inflation at a 40-year high of 10.1%, purse strings are set to tighten even more. 86% of prospective buyers identified the cost-of-living crisis as a notable obstacle to getting on the ladder, with not being able to save as much for a deposit cited (59%) as a major reason for any delays to their plans.

The survey also found that the average first-time buyer will take 7.5 years to save enough money for a mortgage deposit, highlighting the critical need for accessible FTB-led mortgage products, as existing homeowners surveyed took on average only five years to secure their first home.

When it comes to funding this costly purchase, 28% of people who are waiting to get on the ladder believe the only way they’ll be able to secure a home is through an inheritance – which they are yet to receive.

71% of first-time buyers, however, intend to use their savings, and 35% are planning to use government programmes such as the help to buy/shared ownership scheme.

Pooling assets with a partner, close relative, or friend can be an alternative way to secure the cash needed for a mortgage; However, 56% of those who currently own a property did so without the assistance of a partner or sibling. The research showed that first-time buyers, on the other hand, are sceptical about their ability to buy a house on their own, with only 35% citing this as a financial possibility, implying that a significant majority are unable to shoulder the financial burden alone.

Chris Pitt, CEO, at first direct, comments: “Getting on the property ladder is a distant dream for many today. The rise in house prices relative to incomes is well documented, as is the difficulty in saving for a deposit while at the same time paying rent. What this study shows is the time it takes to save and realise the dream of home ownership – it is a long time and getting longer. The state of the economy will only make this situation worse.”

