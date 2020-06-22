Average fixed rate falls by over 0.50% since March

"We are seeing stability in the proportion of fixed rate mortgage deals that carry no fee and growth in the proportion that offer an incentive package."

The average fixed rate mortgage has reduced significantly over the last four months, with the average for both fee paying and fee-free mortgages decreasing by over 0.50%, according to the latest Moneyfacts data.

Moneyfacts says the decrease is to be expected following two Bank of England base rate cuts and a reduction in the number of high LTV mortgage deals available on the market.

The data shows that the average rate charged on fixed rate products with no fee has reduced by 0.52% since March this year, and the equivalent average for deals with a fee has dropped by an even larger 0.59%, sitting at 2.28% and 2.30% respectively.

The average standard variable rate that customers may revert to at the end of a deal now sits at 4.48%, decreasing by 0.42% since the start of March.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, commented: “The potential savings for those looking at a new deal are clear, as those remaining on their SVR could be paying out as much as £182.58 more per month than those who have secured a new deal. Another consideration for those debating whether or not to look for a new mortgage deal is that the low initial rates we are currently seeing may potentially increase once lenders are able to return traditionally higher rated, higher LTV products to their ranges.

“However, caution is understandable at a time when many have been hit by a fall in their income levels due to furlough, redundancy or unemployment. Borrowers are likely to want to keep a close eye on their monthly outgoings and reduce costs where possible at the moment. Therefore, there may be mortgage borrowers who want to take advantage of this low rate environment to remortgage, but are hesitating due to concerns around taking on any additional expenses, such as paying a product fee or having to find the funds to meet other set-up costs such as legal fees or valuation expenses.

“It should then come as good news to consumers that despite the fact the average fee charged on a fixed rate product remains at a similar level to the start of March of this year, we are seeing stability in the proportion of fixed rate mortgage deals that carry no fee and growth in the proportion that offer an incentive package. Over this time period, there has been a 5% increase in the proportion of deals that offer free or refunded legal fees, a 7% rise in the percentage of the market where a free of refunded valuation is on offer, and a 2% increase in the proportion of the market where cashback is available. These changes suggest that despite operational difficulties and economic uncertainty, lenders are not just competing on rate, but are also tailoring their overall packages to entice borrowers too."