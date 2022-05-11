FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Average lowest remortgage rate doubles in six months

Analysis by L&C Mortgages has shown that the lowest mortgage rates available have more than doubled since the historic low of October 2021.

Related topics:  Mortgages
Amy Loddington
11th May 2022
house houses row bristol

The average of the keenest low LTV 2- and 5-year remortgage rates from the top ten lenders has continued to escalate this year, both well above 2.00% at 2.36% and 2.46% respectively, having risen from the historic lows of 0.89% and 1.05% respectively last October.

L&C’s remortgage tracker shows that the monthly payment on a typical £150,000 repayment mortgage is now more than £100 higher than at the low, pushing annual mortgage payments up by more than £1200 p.a.

However, recent base rate rises have been feeding through to lender standard variable rates too. The average of the top ten lender reversionary rates at the beginning of May was 4.34% and the Bank of England's rate increase last week will see rates continue to rise.

Mortgage rates continue to change frequently as lenders are forced to constantly adjust and increase their rates in a fast paced market, often re-pricing on a weekly basis. Customers therefore have to move quickly to take advantage of the best rates on offer before they disappear.

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages said:

“The market is moving at breakneck speed as lenders try to manage their product ranges and lending volume, often resulting in products lasting days rather than weeks. That presents a real challenge for borrowers trying to keep on top of market movements but with continuing increases in mortgage rates it’s all the more important for borrowers to keep a tight rein on their mortgage.

There are still impressive savings to be made over lender variable rates and those could grow as base rate looks set to continue on an upward trajectory. Cutting the mortgage rate could help deal with higher living costs and build in security against further interest rate rises. However, increasing outgoings are also likely to feed into lender affordability criteria, so borrowers should seek help in pinpointing the best deal.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.