Mortgages

Barclays cuts Help to Buy and buy-to-let rates

Barclays is also reintroducing its large loan range up to £5m and buy-to-let purchase products up to 75% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
1st June 2020
Barclays

Barclays has reduced rates across selected residential and buy-to-let products as part of a series of changes to its mortgage proposition.

Help to Buy rates will reduce by up to 0.10% and Barclays is also reducing two and five-year residential purchase and remortgage rates. Amongst the rate cuts are the lender's two-year fixed rates at 75% LTV and five-year fixes at 60% LTV, both with a £999 fee.

A new range of 60% and 75% LTV trackers will be introduced amongst the changes.

Alongside the rate cuts, Barclays is also reintroducing its large loan range up to £5m and buy-to-let purchase products up to 75% LTV.

Last month, Barclays resumed residential lending up to 85% LTV.

