Mortgages

Barclays expands 90% LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
7th January 2021
Barclays

Barclays has launched two new 90% LTV products as part of a series of enhancements to its residential mortgage range.

The new products include two-year fixed rates starting from 3.55% with a £999 fee or 3.75% fee-free, available for purchase only.

The two-year fixed rate range will complement the Bank's existing five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV, with all 90% LTV products now available for existing homeowners as well as first-time buyers.

In addition, Barclays has reduced rates across a selection of its 60%, 75% and 85% purchase and remortgage rates.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which has reduced to 1.44% with a £999 fee, available for purchase and remortgage.

Additionally, Barclays is aligning the cashback offered across its residential remortgage range, including the introduction of £250 cashback on its Switch & Save ‘Own Solicitor’ products. It is also extending the end dates on all fixed rate products, including buy-to-let, to the 31st May.

