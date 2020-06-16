FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays expands residential and buy-to-let ranges

The Bank is launching new and reduced rates at 60% and 75% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
16th June 2020
Barclays

Barclays has introduced a number of new residential and buy-to-let products, as well as reducing existing product rates within its ranges.

The Bank is launching new and reduced rates at 60% and 75% LTV as well as introducing new Help to Buy products and a new buy-to-let portfolio product.

New residential purchase products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.70% and a five-year fix at 1.75%, both available up to 75% LTV with no product fee.

A new three-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage is also available at 1.58% up to 75% LTV with a £999 fee.

New Help to Buy products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.92% up to 75% LTV with no product fee.

A five-year buy-to-let purchase product is available at 2.05% up to 75% LTV with a £1,295 fee and a portfolio landlord two-year fix starts at 2.11% up to 75% LTV with a £1,795 fee.

Across Barclays' existing product range, residential purchase and remortgage products at 60% LTV will see rate cuts of up to 6bps.

Buy-to-let purchase and remortgage products at 60% LTV will also see rate reductions of up to 10bps. Highlights include a two-year fixed rate which is reducing from 2.08% to 1.99% and a five-year fix which is down from 2.19% to 2.09%, both with no product fee.

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

