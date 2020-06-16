Barclays expands residential and buy-to-let ranges

Barclays has introduced a number of new residential and buy-to-let products, as well as reducing existing product rates within its ranges.

The Bank is launching new and reduced rates at 60% and 75% LTV as well as introducing new Help to Buy products and a new buy-to-let portfolio product.

New residential purchase products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.70% and a five-year fix at 1.75%, both available up to 75% LTV with no product fee.

A new three-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage is also available at 1.58% up to 75% LTV with a £999 fee.

New Help to Buy products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.92% up to 75% LTV with no product fee.

A five-year buy-to-let purchase product is available at 2.05% up to 75% LTV with a £1,295 fee and a portfolio landlord two-year fix starts at 2.11% up to 75% LTV with a £1,795 fee.

Across Barclays' existing product range, residential purchase and remortgage products at 60% LTV will see rate cuts of up to 6bps.

Buy-to-let purchase and remortgage products at 60% LTV will also see rate reductions of up to 10bps. Highlights include a two-year fixed rate which is reducing from 2.08% to 1.99% and a five-year fix which is down from 2.19% to 2.09%, both with no product fee.