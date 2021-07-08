FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays launches 0.95% mortgage amid widespread rate cuts

Rozi Jones
|
8th July 2021
Barclays

Barclays has announced a series of rate cuts across its residential and buy-to-let product ranges of up to 27bps.

Amongst the changes, which come into effect from tomorrow, the Bank has launched a 0.95% two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,250 fee, available for existing mortgage customers.

Other products in the existing borrower range at 60% LTV include a three-year fixed rate which has reduced from 1.29% to 1.12% and a five-year fixed rate which has also been cut to 1.12%, both with a £999 fee.

In the lender's purchase range, a two-year fixed rate Mortgage Guarantee Scheme product at 95% LTV has been lowered from 3.59% to 3.49% with no fee.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates have reduced from 3.07% to 2.80% with no fee and from 2.87% to 2.60% with a £999 fee.

New remortgage rates include a five-year fix at 1.32% up to 75% LTV with a £999 fee and a buy-to-let five-year fix at 1.85% up to 75% LTV with a £1,795 fee.

 

 

