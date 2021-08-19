Barclays launches 10-year buy-to-let rate in range expansion

Barclays has announced rate reductions of up to 32bps across its residential and buy-to-let product ranges.

Its range of fixed-rate and tracker products for residential purchase and remortgage applications will see reductions of up to 32bps. Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV which is now available at 2.05% fee-free.

In addition, Barclays’ buy-to-let mortgage range will see five new products introduced, including a 10-year fixed rate at 2.75% up to 75% LTV with a £1,795 fee.

Other new products include a two-year fixed rate at 1.45% up to 60% LTV with a £1,295 fee and a two-year tracker at 2.25% up to 75% LTV with no fee.

Completing the new products are a premier exclusive three-year fixed rate at 2.00% up to 75% LTV with no fee and a five-year fixed rate for portfolio landlords at 2.50% up to 75% LTV with a £2,495 product fee.