FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Barclays makes rate reductions on resi and remortgage ranges

Barclays has this morning announced a number of changes to its residential, remortgage and Reward product ranges.

Related topics:  Barclays,  Mortgage rates
Amy Loddington | Online Editor, Barcadia Media Limited
16th May 2024
Barclays

For purchase only, rates are reduced over three and five-year fixed products - with the Premier three-year fixed product at 60% reduced from 4.54% to 4.32% and a reduction of 0.29% on the five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which will now sit at 4.44%.

Customers looking to remortgage will see reductions of up to 0.45% on a five-year fixed rate at 60% and 0.33% on its two-year fixed Premier product. Similar changes have been made to products applying to both purchase and remortgage customers.

On its Reward range for existing customers, rates have been reduced by up to 0.33%.

The changes will be effective as of tomorrow (Friday 17th May).

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
CLOSE
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.