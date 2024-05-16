Barclays makes rate reductions on resi and remortgage ranges

For purchase only, rates are reduced over three and five-year fixed products - with the Premier three-year fixed product at 60% reduced from 4.54% to 4.32% and a reduction of 0.29% on the five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which will now sit at 4.44%.

Customers looking to remortgage will see reductions of up to 0.45% on a five-year fixed rate at 60% and 0.33% on its two-year fixed Premier product. Similar changes have been made to products applying to both purchase and remortgage customers.

On its Reward range for existing customers, rates have been reduced by up to 0.33%.

The changes will be effective as of tomorrow (Friday 17th May).