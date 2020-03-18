FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays offers interest-only switch and term extensions in Covid-19 support

Barclays will consider switching residential mortgage customers from capital repayment to interest-only for up to 12 months.

Rozi Jones
|
18th March 2020
Barclays
"As a responsible lender, it is crucial that we offer the right support to our customers at this time."

Barclays has announced a range of support measures for its mortgage customers who are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bank confirmed that it would allow a repayment holiday of up to three months, as outlined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday, which will not negatively impact the credit files of borrowers.

Barclays will also consider switching residential mortgage customers from capital repayment to interest-only for up to 12 months.

Other measures include term extensions, long and short term repayment plans, and temporary breathing space holds.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As a responsible lender, it is crucial that we offer the right support to our customers at this time. We have therefore decided to offer customers who are potentially facing financial difficulty, a number of options to support them through this time.

"These include repayment holidays for up to 90 days and switching from capital repayment to interest-only for up to 12 months. We encourage customers to get in contact with us at the earliest opportunity to discuss the most suitable solution.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.