Mortgages

Barclays reduces 90% LTV rates

Rozi Jones
|
14th January 2021
Barclays

Barclays has announced a series of rate reductions across its residential purchase and remortgage ranges.

Amongst the changes, Barclays is reducing its 90% LTV rates by up to 0.17% and its 60%, 80% and 85% two and five-year fixes by up to 0.18%.

New two and five-year 90% LTV rates now start from 3.48% with a £999 fee or 3.72% fee-free.

Also reducing is a five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV which has been cut from 2.82% to 2.71% with a £999 fee.

Additionally, Barclays has reduced rates on two of its fee-free 'Great Escape' products aimed at borrowers remortgaging from another lender. A two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV has been reduced from 2.08% to 1.88% and a five-year fix at 60% LTV is available at 1.69%, down from 1.79%.

