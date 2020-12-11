FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Barclays relaunches 90% LTV products

Rozi Jones
|
11th December 2020
Barclays

Barclays is the latest lender to relaunch mortgage products at 90% LTV.

The bank has launched two new five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV for first-time buyers, starting from 3.65% with a £999 fee or 3.79% fee-free. The products are also available to first-time buyers purchasing new build properties.

Alongside the launch, Barclays is also making rate reductions of up to 0.16% to a selection of its existing 75%, 80% and 85% LTV products.

In its purchase range, a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV has reduced by 16bps to 2.83%. Five-year fixed rates have been cut to 1.78% at 75% LTV and 2.95% at 85% LTV.

A two-year fixed rate available for purchase and remortgage has reduced to 2.08% at 80% LTV.

Other remortgage highlights include five-year fixed rates at 1.67% up to 75% LTV and 2.82% up to 85% LTV.

All products come with a £999 fee.

