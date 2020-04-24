Barclays relaunches mortgage products up to 80% LTV

Barclays is introducing a number of purchase and remortgage deals at 75% and 80% LTV.

In a note to brokers, Barclays also announced that it is lifting its daily restrictions on mortgage volumes and now aims to review standard residential and buy-to-let applications within two days.

New mortgage products at 80% LTV include a two-year fixed rate at 1.52% and a five-year fix at 1.80%, both available for purchase or remortgage with a £999 product fee.

At the end of March, Barclays withdrew the majority of products above 60% LTV in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. It later reintroduced a range of residential remortgage products at 75% LTV.

Earlier this week, Nationwide extended its mortgage lending through brokers and online up to 85% LTV.