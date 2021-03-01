Bluestone Mortgages announces series of senior appointments

"Our top priority is supporting our intermediary partners, and these key promotions and hires will ensure that we are better equipped to do exactly that."

Bluestone Mortgages has announced a number of new appointments, representing a mixture of new hires and promotions.

Jack Warner, who has been promoted to operations director, has been with the business for over four years and was most recently lending operations director. In his new role, Jack will be responsible for the wider operational team, including the service provided to our Bluestone’s customers and broker partners.

Mark Hollands, national sales manager, joins Bluestone Mortgages to lead the key account team. Mark has a wealth of experience in the mortgage industry, having worked at Brightstar, Sainsbury’s Bank, Bank of Cyprus and TSB. Mark will be responsible for strengthening the lender’s relationships with key brokers and the lender’s distribution partners.

Neil Bunker, head of finance, joins Bluestone Mortgages from Chetwood Financial, a UK-based challenger bank, and will be leading the development of the lender’s finance function.

Mark Todd, who has been promoted to business development team leader, started at Bluestone Mortgages in September 2018 as a BDM. Mark will now be responsible for heading up and strengthening Bluestone’s telephony business development team.

Bluestone has also welcomed four new underwriters to the team as it continues to strengthen its underwriting capabilities to support a growing number of complex credit mortgage borrowers.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “We are very excited to announce a number of appointments in the Bluestone team, especially at this time of huge growth for the business. Our top priority is supporting our intermediary partners, and these key promotions and hires will ensure that we are better equipped to do exactly that. We are confident that today’s appointments will further enable Bluestone to grow sustainably over the coming years and help us position ourselves as a lender committed to helping complex credit borrowers currently underserved by high street lenders.”