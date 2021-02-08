Bluestone Mortgages appoints product manager

"This will also ensure that brokers are better equipped to support a growing number of complex credit borrowers with the tailored lending solutions they require"

Bluestone Mortgages has appointed Lucky Agbandje to the newly created role of product manager.

Lucky brings a wealth of financial services experience to his new role, specifically from his work in the specialist lending market. Lucky was instrumental in the development of OneSavings Bank’s proposition, and was most recently mortgage product and proposition manager at Vida Homeloans.

In his new role, Lucky will drive the development of Bluestone’s proposition, helping the lender deliver a greater number of innovative lending solutions to complex credit borrowers.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Lucky to the Bluestone team and into the newly created role of product manager. His expertise and wealth of experience will be invaluable as we focus on delivering a competitive and market-leading proposition to our target customer base over the coming years.

"This will also ensure that brokers are better equipped to support a growing number of complex credit borrowers with the tailored lending solutions they require, reaffirming Bluestone’s commitment to driving innovation in the complex credit mortgage lending space. I am looking forward to working closely with Lucky to drive the development of Bluestone’s proposition as the business continues to evolve.”

Lucky Agbandje added: “I am thrilled to be joining Bluestone and being at the helm of its ongoing development over the coming years. My previous experience has given me a thorough understanding of how to create a competitive product offering that meets the need of “non-vanilla” borrowers, and I am keen to build on this strong foundation in my new role at Bluestone.

"I look forward to working closely with the wider Bluestone team, as well as its broker partners, to contribute to the business’ continued development as it continues to cement itself as a lender dedicated to serving underserved borrowers – and, ultimately, further establishing its place as a key player in the complex credit mortgage market.”