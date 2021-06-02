Bluestone Mortgages lowers maximum LTV options

"With the added support of our increased headcount, we will be in a much stronger position to support underserved borrowers in the weeks to come"

Bluestone Mortgages has lowered the maximum LTV options available on the top three credit categories across its residential and buy-to-let product ranges.

Lending will now be available up to 75% LTV in the relevant credit category.

Bluestone says the temporary change will allow it to maintain service levels for its intermediary partners and customers, following unprecedented demand over recent months.

Bluestone’s underwriting and service teams will now dedicate more time to processing the existing pipeline of applications.

Reece Beddall, sales and marketing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “After experiencing such high demand for our products over recent months, we’ve taken this important step to ensure that we can provide a first-rate service to our brokers and end-customers.

"With the added support of our increased headcount, we will be in a much stronger position to support underserved borrowers in the weeks to come and provide them with high-quality solutions and service that cater to their needs.”