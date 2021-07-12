FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Bluestone Mortgages relaunches 85% LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
12th July 2021
Reece Beddall Bluestone
"After making proactive changes to our maximum LTV lending in June, we’re delighted to relaunch at 85% LTV in such a short space of time."

Bluestone Mortgages is relaunching higher LTV limits across its residential and buy-to-let ranges. Lending will now be available up to a maximum of 85% across its residential products and 80% for buy-to-let.

The relaunch follows a reduction to 75% LTV in June which was implemented to allow Bluestone to maintain service levels for its intermediary partners and customers, following unprecedented demand.

Reece Beddall, sales and marketing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “After making proactive changes to our maximum LTV lending in June, we’re delighted to relaunch at 85% LTV in such a short space of time. The fact we have relaunched ahead of schedule is a testament to the team’s hard work and passion to provide the solutions the complex credit market needs, along with a first-rate service to our brokers and end-customers.

“This relaunch also follows recent changes to our lending criteria to support self-employed borrowers impacted by Covid-19; both of these announcements reinforce our commitment to continue supporting the complex credit market. As the UK emerges from lockdown, we will see a significant increase in the number of people with financial challenges, whether large or small, so it is crucial that we provide the solutions to ensure that underserved borrowers can access the lending they need.”

