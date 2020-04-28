BM Solutions relaunches 75% LTV remortgage range

"Re-introducing products up to 75% LTV for remortgages will help brokers to meet the needs of their customers."

BM Solutions is reintroducing buy-to-let remortgage products up to 75% LTV.

From tomorrow, the lender will offer a range of buy-to-let and let-to-buy two and five-year products up to 75% LTV with £300 cashback and removal of assisted legal products.

It is also withdrawing a range of fixed rate products at 60% LTV.

At the end of March, Lloyds Banking Group withdrew all residential purchase and remortgage products above 60% LTV across its intermediary brands – Halifax Intermediaries, Scottish Widows Bank and BM Solutions – in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

New lending will remain capped at 60% LTV.

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions, said: “We are committed to being there for our customers through these challenging times and we are regularly reviewing and adapting our product range to support the buy-to-let market.

"We’re working hard behind the scenes to ensure our existing customers have access to product transfers, and re-introducing products up to 75% LTV for remortgages will help brokers to meet the needs of their customers.”