FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

BM Solutions relaunches 75% LTV remortgage range

New lending will remain capped at 60% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
28th April 2020
Phil Rickards BM Solutions
"Re-introducing products up to 75% LTV for remortgages will help brokers to meet the needs of their customers."

BM Solutions is reintroducing buy-to-let remortgage products up to 75% LTV.

From tomorrow, the lender will offer a range of buy-to-let and let-to-buy two and five-year products up to 75% LTV with £300 cashback and removal of assisted legal products.

It is also withdrawing a range of fixed rate products at 60% LTV.

At the end of March, Lloyds Banking Group withdrew all residential purchase and remortgage products above 60% LTV across its intermediary brands – Halifax Intermediaries, Scottish Widows Bank and BM Solutions – in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

New lending will remain capped at 60% LTV.

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions, said: “We are committed to being there for our customers through these challenging times and we are regularly reviewing and adapting our product range to support the buy-to-let market.

"We’re working hard behind the scenes to ensure our existing customers have access to product transfers, and re-introducing products up to 75% LTV for remortgages will help brokers to meet the needs of their customers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.