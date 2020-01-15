Bonus-friendly mortgages can boost borrowing power by £33,000

"For those in high-paid professions where bonus pay is not just common but expected, it can form a significant chunk of their finances"

Mortgage products with bonus-friendly criteria can boost workers' borrowing power by up to £33,000, research from Private Finance shows.

Usually, 50% of the average bonus pay received over the past two years can be added to borrowers’ salaried income when making affordability calculations. However, some products – such as those offered by Metro Bank – will accept 100% of the average over the past two years.

According to the Office for National Statistics, sales and marketing directors receive the highest median bonuses, at £14,448 on top of their annual income of £75,184. Based on these figures, an industry standard mortgage product would allow a single buyer to borrow up to £370,836. However, a mortgage with more bonus-friendly criteria would allow the same buyer to borrow up to £403,344 – a difference of £32,508 or 9%.

Even the average UK worker – who receives a typical annual income of £24,897 and bonus pay of £1,329 – could add £3,000 to the amount they can borrow (up from £115,027 to £118,017).

Similarly, workers in the City of London – who receive average bonuses of £8,391 on top of an annual salary of £58,168 – could borrow £299,462 instead of £280,582, an extra 7%.

Shaun Church, director at Private Finance, commented: “Mortgage lenders can be reluctant to include bonus payments in affordability calculations as generally, they’re not guaranteed, and the amount can vary significantly from year-to-year. However, for those in high-paid professions where bonus pay is not just common but expected, it can form a significant chunk of their finances and make a real difference in terms of the type of property they can afford to purchase.

“Those who do receive regular bonuses should seek the help of an independent mortgage broker when financing a property purchase. A broker can identify the most suitable products with bonus-friendly criteria as well as competitive rates, helping to unlock a whole new realm of potential homes.”