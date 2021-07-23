Brilliant Solutions adds Darlington Intermediaries to lender panel

"Their extensive lending criteria means we can offer our advisers additional outcomes for their difficult cases."

Darlington Intermediaries has joined the lender panel of Brilliant Solutions mortgage club.

The partnership gives Brilliant Solutions advisers access to Darlington Intermediaries’ range of standard and specialist mortgages including interest only, buy-to-let, complex income/property and credit impaired.

Included in the range are specialist let, including holiday let, and joint borrower sole proprietor purchases.

Chris Blewitt, head of intermediary distribution at Darlington Intermediaries, said: “We are delighted to join Brilliant Solutions panel. Our strapline at the society is ‘we make complex cases simple’, and with no credit scoring each application is underwritten on an individual basis.

"Brilliant has a great reputation and puts their advisers, and their clients, first – just like us. We look forward to working with their advisers, especially those with trickier and more specialist cases.”

Michael Craig, sales director of Brilliant Solutions, added: “Darlington Intermediaries is a welcomed addition to our mortgage club. Their extensive lending criteria means we can offer our advisers additional outcomes for their difficult cases.

"The society is passionate on building relationships with brokers, and meeting their clients' needs. We look forward to working with the team at Darlington Intermediaries.”