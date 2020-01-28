Brilliant Solutions adds Ipswich BS to panel

"Ipswich Building Society is particularly well known for its handling of complex cases, which will no doubt be of interest to our members."

Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club has added Ipswich Building Society to its lending panel.

Club members will now be able to access the Society’s range, which includes mortgages for expats, self-build and shared ownership alongside its residential and buy-to-let range.

Earlier this month, the Society expanded its holiday let offering to include properties throughout England and Wales.

Kate Ley, head of mortgage sales at Ipswich BS, said: “We are delighted to offer our broad range of mortgage products to Brilliant Solutions’ members. With our ability to assess each case on its own merit, we really hope to be able to support their clients across a wide range of mortgage types.”

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club, added: “Opening access to these great products to all brokers in England and Wales is a fantastic signal of intent by the Ipswich Building Society and one that will bring huge benefits to our brokers and their clients alike.

“Ipswich Building Society is particularly well known for its handling of complex cases, which will no doubt be of interest to our members. However, that said, the Society is also well respected in terms of mainstream lending and we know that their personal, common-sense approach will appeal to members for more straightforward cases too.”