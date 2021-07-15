Brilliant Solutions adds MPowered Mortgages to lender panel

"The launch of a new lender is always exciting, especially when they are using cutting-edge technology to help drive our market forwards."

MPowered Mortgages has joined Brilliant Solutions' lender panel.

MPowered Mortgages offers lending for buy-to-let individual, limited company and portfolio landlords.

Brilliant Solutions members will also have access to the MPowered system which offers a full application process for brokers that takes up to just 10 minutes, leapfrogging the DIP stage.

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are delighted to join with Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club and continuing to build a strong relationship with their club members, who can access our full product range focused on making the mortgage application process even smoother for everyone. Brilliant Solutions shares our vision for a tech-enabled future and our commitment to deliver for brokers.”

Michael Craig, sales director at Brilliant Solutions, added: “We’re very pleased to welcome MPowered Mortgages to our panel. The launch of a new lender is always exciting, especially when they are using cutting-edge technology to help drive our market forwards. We’re looking forward to be able to offer our members access to its range of flexible buy-to-let mortgages on its new lending platform.”