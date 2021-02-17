Broker queries rise 18% to record high in January

"January marked a strong start to the year for our product desk team, with a record number of queries from brokers coming in"

Primis Mortgage Network's product desk resolved a total of 2,462 inbound queries from AR advisers in January – up 18% on the monthly average seen during 2020 to a new record high.

Queries in January concerned a range of areas including adverse credit clients, furloughed borrowers, and income protection covering multiple and complex medical conditions, in addition to complex income types.

Brokers also sought help on lenders accepting self-employed borrowers who have used the government’s Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), cases regarding second or holiday homes needing to complete before the stamp duty holiday deadline, and solutions for Right to Buy borrowers.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “January marked a strong start to the year for our product desk team, with a record number of queries from brokers coming in as this community looked for additional support to help them with client cases.

"Investing in our adviser members has continued to be a priority for us during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is extremely encouraging to see a high number of brokers taking advantage of our product desk team’s expertise to help them provide customers with the best possible outcomes.

"Sharing best practice is at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to seeing more of our advisers make the most of the support available via the product desk over the course of 2021.”