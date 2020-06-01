Broker queries rise 29% during Covid-19

"Over the coming weeks and months, the product desk will be crucial for keeping broker morale high and helping more of our advisers provide customers with the financial solutions they need"

Primis Mortgage Network says its product desk resolved a total of 4,641 inbound queries from brokers during the months of March and April - a 29% rise from the normal average for this period.

Out of the queries received between March and April, 2,263 were resolved during March whilst the additional 2,378 were resolved in April. During April, the product desk operated an email and call-back service as the network worked remotely.

The majority of queries received during March and April were regarding payment holidays, furloughed staff, and LTV and product changes as a result of Covid-19. The team also received queries relating to complex income and alternative lending solutions, and LTV caps on automated valuation models, as well as questions from portfolio and first-time landlords.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “Today’s figures emphasise just how committed we are to supporting brokers during the current crisis. Our product desk team has been able to meet the heightened demand from advisers with incredible efficiency as the coronavirus outbreak has progressed – all while maintaining our high level of service. We are confident that with the team’s ongoing support, advisers will feel more confident in their conversations with clients and be better-equipped to continue achieving positive customer outcomes.

“Having a highly skilled support team with proven expertise in all business areas is something we are incredibly proud of and reinforces what drives us – being a broker champion and supporting intermediaries with the content and tools they need to grow their businesses. Over the coming weeks and months, the product desk will be crucial for keeping broker morale high and helping more of our advisers provide customers with the financial solutions they need at this difficult time.”