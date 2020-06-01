Broker share of buy-to-let set to grow: MMA

"I would expect to see a greater percentage going forward as landlords have to navigate certain elements of criteria that have been affected by Covid-19."

More landlords are likely to seek the advice of a broker following the Covid-19 pandemic, according to discussions featured in the latest Mortgage Market Alliance podcast.

Speaking during the panel debate in the most recent episode of the podcast on buy-to-let, 3mc director, Doug Hall, said: “The majority of business was transacted through intermediaries and I would expect to see a greater percentage going forward as landlords have to navigate certain elements of criteria that have been affected by Covid-19. So, it’s important that they engage with mortgage brokers.”

Speaking about placing cases where landlords have taken a mortgage payment holiday, Liz Syms, owner of Connect For Intermediaries, said: “I don’t think lender criteria is going to be in most cases black or white. It will be in most cases that the adviser will need to position how the landlord found themselves in that position and why they took a payment holiday.”

This week’s episode of the Mortgage Market Alliance podcast features a discussion with a panel of experts including Liz Syms and Doug Hall, alongside Helen Harrison, head of sales at Santander, and Steve Cox, distribution director at Fleet Mortgages.

It also includes an interview with Aviram Shahar, co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, about some of the insights they have learned from landlords using the platform in recent weeks.

The full episode is available to download at https://www.mortgagealliance.org.uk/news.