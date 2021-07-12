Brunel Mortgages selects OMS as preferred tech provider

"It’s a firm which continues to evolve and recognises the value attached to technology in meeting the ever-changing needs of intermediaries, introducers and borrowers."

Brunel Mortgages has selected broker processing platform, One Mortgage System (OMS), as its preferred tech provider.

Brunel Mortgages has opted for OMS’s mortgage system and full back-office workflow solution. This adoption further extends OMS’s coverage across the specialist mortgage market and underlines heightened demand for cost-effective and time-saving tech enhancements amongst the intermediary community.

OMS covers product areas such as residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection.

It has already integrated with five platforms - Iress, Twenty7Tec, Hometrack, iPipeline and Knowledge Bank - to provide users with product sourcing, AVMs, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

Neal Jannels, managing director of One Mortgage System (OMS), commented: “The experience and expertise of the team at Brunel Mortgages has been evident for more than 30 years when it comes to arranging specialist secured finance. It’s a firm which continues to evolve and recognises the value attached to technology in meeting the ever-changing needs of intermediaries, introducers and borrowers. OMS is proud to have been selected as its preferred tech provider and we hope to become an integral component within its overall service offering.”

Rob Derry, managing director at Brunel Mortgages: added: “We base our service around talking to brokers and customers and having a personal touch. Of course, we still need excellent systems to back us up. OMS automates a lot of things, makes information gathering and dissemination easier and provides reporting insight so we can see what is happening within the business at a glance.

It’s gone down well with our introducing brokers and our team and has certainly made the application process smoother.”