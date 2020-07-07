FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Buckinghamshire BS enhances 100% LTV Family Assist range

The Family Assist product range has been expanded to include discount and fixed rates.

Rozi Jones
|
7th July 2020
Mum family child save saving pig pension money
"Our Family Assist Mortgage offers a solution to those who have family members in a position to help secure a loan."

Buckinghamshire Building Society is enhancing its Family Assist mortgages to help first-time buyers take their first step onto the property ladder.

The Family Assist product range has been expanded to include discount and fixed rates. It will also allow a desktop AVM on the parents’ property (subject to conditions), to help reduce the overall cost.

The Society says it remains committed to offering first-time borrowers the option of taking out a loan for 100% of purchase price with certain conditions.

90% and 95% LTV mortgage product choice remains at just a tenth of the levels seen in March before the Covid-19 lockdown period began, according to the latest figures from Moneyfacts.

Tim Vigeon, head of lending at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: "This is a tough time for first-time buyers who already find it hard to get onto the property ladder. Our Family Assist Mortgage offers a solution to those who have family members in a position to help secure a loan. We also offer repayment terms of up to 40 years helping to lower the monthly cost of the mortgages.

“We are fully committed to first-time buyers and intend to keep our Family Assist product in place.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.