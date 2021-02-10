Buckinghamshire BS launches 90% LTV product for emergency service workers

"After what has been an incredibly challenging year for our NHS and emergency services, we are delighted to be able to be able to give back in this way, to show that we care."

Buckinghamshire Building Society has announced that its 90% LTV 'CARE' mortgage product, aimed at people working within the emergency services, will now be available across England and Wales.

Following the success of this product within the county of Buckinghamshire, it has now been extended to help emergency workers across the country.

Gerard O’Keeffe, CEO of Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: "After what has been an incredibly challenging year for our NHS and emergency services, we are delighted to be able to be able to give back in this way, to show that we care.

"Buckinghamshire Building Society is a specialist mortgage provider, offering bespoke solutions to its customers. Our aim as a Building Society is to offer products that help customers get the mortgage finance that they need, including those who may not easily fit the standard criteria and may need us to understand their individual circumstances, whether joining the property ladder or re-mortgaging. Our brand philosophy is to give back and these products do just that."