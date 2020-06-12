Buckinghamshire BS relaunches residential and BTL ranges

"It will be a great addition to the market place giving brokers more opportunity to deliver a real choice to their customers."

Buckinghamshire Building Society has launched a new product range, with new rates and LTVs, after resuming physical valuations.

The new products will feature alongside the Society's existing AVM range and includes prime lending as well as its core areas such as later life lending, non-standard and impaired credit.

Residential LTVs are available up to 80% and buy-to-let up to 70%, with fixed and variable rates starting from 2.49%.

Tim Vigeon, head of lending at the Buckinghamshire, commented: “We are excited about this new product range, it will be a great addition to the market place giving brokers more opportunity to deliver a real choice to their customers.

“During these uncertain times our manual underwriting has become more important than ever. We have experienced manual underwriters who have the empowerment and discretion to make good lending decisions. We encourage brokers to call us to discuss their case with us, knowing that their customer will get a fair hearing and that our decision will be based on a good understanding of their client’s circumstances and the wider market.”