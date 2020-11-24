FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Building societies expand mortgage market share in Q3

Rozi Jones
|
24th November 2020
grow growth plant increase
"Building societies have been able to support homebuyers during this period, approving 28% of all new mortgage loans in the third quarter of the year."

The latest figures from the BSA show that building societies took a 28% market share of new mortgage approvals in Q3.

Building societies approved 111,800 new mortgage loans over the quarter - up 5% on the 106,200 loans approved in Q3 2019, a 26% market share.

The data shows that building societies hold outstanding mortgage balances of £338.0bn, a 23% market share, and up 1% on the £333.9bn at the end of Q3 2019.

Despite growing their market share, gross lending saw an annual fall of 9% to £14.6bn, while net lending was £1.2bn, down 43% compared to the £2.1 billion lent in Q3 2019.

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage policy at the BSA said: “It has been a turbulent year for the mortgage market, with transactions collapsing due to the lockdown in March, but approvals for house purchase recovering to 10 year highs in the third quarter, as pent up demand was released and buyers rushed to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday.

“Building societies have been able to support homebuyers during this period, approving 28% of all new mortgage loans in the third quarter of the year.

“Although the housing and mortgage markets are buoyant at the moment, and the wider economy has recovered somewhat, we are far from out of the woods. Around 9% of the workforce (3.3 million jobs) are currently being supported by the furlough scheme, and only once this and other government support has ended will the long term impact of coronavirus be fully understood. We are also concerned about the cliff edge effect of the abrupt end of the stamp duty holiday on 31 March and have called on the Government to taper its removal to lessen market impact."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.