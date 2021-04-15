FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

BuildLoan and Buckinghamshire launch £1m self-build mortgage

Rozi Jones
|
15th April 2021
new build house
"We are thrilled that we are able to bring back self-build mortgages as part of our lending proposition."

BuildLoan has launched three self and custom build mortgage products in partnership with Buckinghamshire Building Society, with one paying up to £1 million.

All of the products in the range provide funds to the client in stages as construction of their property progresses and are designed to remove the main risk to self-builders – lack of cashflow.

The amount released is based on the cost of each build stage and removes the risk of stage releases being limited by a lender’s valuation. The products are for loans of up to 85% of the client’s build costs.

This new range includes an advance stage payment product which provides funds at the beginning of each stage of work. This is a useful finance solution for those self-builders with less of their own cash available.

The other two products provide funds on completion of each build stage including one for high value builds offering loans up to £1 million.

To keep costs down during the build, the products are interest-only for the initial two-year build period then convert to repayment.

Chris Martin, head of product development and underwriting at BuildLoan, commented: “These new products in partnership with Buckinghamshire provide our clients with some great options. We are seeing more demand for higher value loans so the ability to lend up to £1 million is a great solution and will hopefully be well received by brokers.”

Claire Askham, key account manager at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “We are thrilled that we are able to bring back self-build mortgages as part of our lending proposition. This new range will appeal to a variety of self-builders, particularly those with lower up-front funding as we will lend up to 85% of the build cost.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.