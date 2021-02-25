FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

BuildLoan cuts self-build rates by up to 0.69%

Rozi Jones
|
25th February 2021
new build house construction planning calculator
"This revised mortgage range funded by Chorley Building Society demonstrates that financing a self-build does not have to be expensive."

BuildLoan has reduced rates on a range of self-build mortgages by up to 0.69%.

The variable rate discounted products, funded by Chorley Building Society, are exclusively available from BuildLoan for intermediaries for customers in England, Scotland and Wales. All are suitable for self and custom build, renovations, conversions and home improvements.

Providing up to 80% of build costs, the products offer guaranteed stage payments through the build with no valuation required during construction.

Rates start from 3.95% (reduced from 4.64%) and repayments can be interest-only throughout the duration of the build to further keep costs low. The range also includes fee-free and ERC-free products.

Chris Martin, head of product development and underwriting at BuildLoan, commented: "A huge number of people in the UK have an appetite to build their own home but are concerned that self-build finance is costly. This revised mortgage range funded by Chorley Building Society demonstrates that financing a self-build does not have to be expensive.”

Julie Goodwin, head of business development at Chorley BS, added: “We are continually looking for new ways to improve our product range and support the self procured housing market, in partnership with BuildLoan.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.