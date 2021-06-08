BuildStore makes senior appointments at its mortgage broker firms

"The advent of the Help to Build Equity Loan scheme is an exciting time for the custom and self-build industry."

BuildStore Group has made two appointments to its senior management team as the self and custom build sector braces itself for growth.

Martin Fryer has been appointed as sales manager at BuildStore Mortgage Services Limited and Stuart Bryce has been promoted to head of intermediary sales at BuildLoan.

Fryer joins BuildStore after a 25-year career with Lloyds and TSB. Following spells in branches, marketing, bancassurance and wealth, Fryer has led mortgage teams across the UK, covering the Midlands, Southern England and Scotland.

Bryce has been at BuildLoan for over five years as national relationship manager, looking after BuildLoan’s network, mortgage club and broker relationships, which he will still retain responsibility for in his new role.

Having been in the mortgage industry for his entire 30-year career, Bryce started at the Derbyshire Building Society, before spending seven years with an IFA mortgage broker. After this, he set up and ran his own brokerage firm for over a decade.

He later became the national business development manager for the Mansfield Building Society, before joining BuildLoan in February 2016.

Martin Fryer commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining BuildStore at such an exciting time, ahead of the launch of the Help to Build scheme. My focus will always be on delivering brilliant service and advice to customers, so that they can build their dream home in the most cost-effective manner.”

Stuart Bryce said: “It’s great to be a part of the next exciting chapter of BuildLoan’s success and I look forward to leading the teams that help brokers deliver the best mortgage solution for their customer. I understand the challenges that brokers face, having been one myself, and use this knowledge to deliver market-leading support for them.”

BuildStore Group's CEO, Raymond Connor, added: "The advent of the Help to Build Equity Loan scheme is an exciting time for the custom and self-build industry. So it’s fantastic news that we have been able to continue to strengthen our senior management team with these appointments to ensure we are well-positioned to support the growth in the sector."