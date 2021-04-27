Burrow expands broker mortgage platform with client portal and retention module

"Unprecedented activity levels in the purchase market, paired with high rates of product transfers and a challenging market for cross-selling, has created a difficult environment for brokers"

Burrow is expanding its digital mortgage platform to include two new modules for mortgage brokers.

Burrow released its onboarding module in 2019 and is now expanding the platform with a client portal and retention marketing solution.

The new client portal offers an extended digital fact find, document upload, digital signatures, biometric ID verification and open banking connectivity. The portal will provide live status updates to clients, digitally generate reports, and offer an appointment management feature to help brokers keep on top of workload.

The retention module aims to provide brokers with the tools to compete with the rising number of product transfers caused by low repayment rate options and the busy purchase market. Using automated email updates for key customer engagement points, remortgage prospects and cross-selling opportunities, the module is designed to improve client retention rates and increase brand awareness.

The new platform is piloting with 30 broker firms before a full roll out this summer.

Pradeep Raman, founder of Burrow, commented: “Unprecedented activity levels in the purchase market, paired with high rates of product transfers and a challenging market for cross-selling, has created a difficult environment for brokers over the past twelve months.

"We have listened to brokers and what they really want, and we are proud to be launching a product which cuts through the noise and provides the tools for an end-to-end mortgage journey, from initial research stage through application to renewal.

“It is essential to us that the Burrow Digital Mortgage Platform helps brokers hit the ground running, which is why we are offering limited spaces on the launch. Brokers are encouraged to join our ‘Early Adopter List’ to ensure they receive full access in the summer and can start reaping the benefits from the outset.”