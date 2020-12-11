Buyers feel pressured to use estate agent's mortgage broker

"Obviously, these practices are totally unacceptable and we would hope that most estate agents would be as horrified as us to hear these stories."

Homebuyers believe that using mortgage brokers recommended to them by estate agents will give them a better chance of securing the property they want, and often feel pressured into doing so, according to new research from Boon Brokers.

The independent mortgage broker's research revealed that 44% of homeowners who have used a mortgage broker used one recommended to them by or linked to an estate agent. Over a third of those (37%) said they felt pressured by the estate agent to do so.

One in 12 mortgage holders (8%) believe that using an estate agent’s recommended broker will give them a better chance of securing the property you want – and worryingly, one in 25 (4%) said the estate agent openly implied that they would get preferential treatment if they were to do so. That figure rose to one in 10 in the 18 to 25 age category, suggesting first-time buyers in particular may be being targeted. 74% of 18-25s who had used a mortgage broker admitted it was one linked to the estate agent.

Gerard Boon, founder and partner at Boon Brokers, said: “We regularly hear from homeowners who say they have felt pressured to use an estate agent’s mortgage broker and some have even been told it would help them get a better deal on the house they wanted, or that it would put them at the top of the list of potential buyers. Obviously, these practices are totally unacceptable and we would hope that most estate agents would be as horrified as us to hear these stories.

“Getting independent advice is always a good idea when making financial decisions – particularly one as big as getting a mortgage. But we advise that home buyers should ensure that mortgage advice is truly independent from a broker who has whole of market access and who will not charge for advice. All brokers receive a procuration fee from a lender once a mortgage application has completed, so we believe that there is no need for additional fees to be charged to the client.”