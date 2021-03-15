Castle Trust Bank appoints regional account manager

"I know that she will quickly become a huge asset to the business, helping us to increase our reach to a greater number of brokers"

Castle Trust Bank has appointed Paula Dowson to the newly created role of regional account manager for the North of England.

Paula has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services, working in both high street and specialist lenders including Glenhawk, Together, and Northern Rock.

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “I’m delighted that Paula has joined Castle Trust Bank. Having worked with her before, I know that she will quickly become a huge asset to the business, helping us to increase our reach to a greater number of brokers, enabling even more buy-to-let investors to access the finance they need to maximise their returns.”

Paula Dowson added: “I’m excited to be joining Castle Trust Bank. It’s a lender with a reputation for being ambitious and innovative in the solutions it delivers to property investors, and I’m very much looking forward to introducing them to both existing and new contacts in the North.”