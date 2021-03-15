FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Castle Trust Bank appoints regional account manager

Rozi Jones
|
15th March 2021
Paula Dowson Castle Trust
"I know that she will quickly become a huge asset to the business, helping us to increase our reach to a greater number of brokers"

Castle Trust Bank has appointed Paula Dowson to the newly created role of regional account manager for the North of England.

Paula has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services, working in both high street and specialist lenders including Glenhawk, Together, and Northern Rock.

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “I’m delighted that Paula has joined Castle Trust Bank. Having worked with her before, I know that she will quickly become a huge asset to the business, helping us to increase our reach to a greater number of brokers, enabling even more buy-to-let investors to access the finance they need to maximise their returns.”

Paula Dowson added: “I’m excited to be joining Castle Trust Bank. It’s a lender with a reputation for being ambitious and innovative in the solutions it delivers to property investors, and I’m very much looking forward to introducing them to both existing and new contacts in the North.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.