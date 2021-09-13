Castle Trust cuts rates and simplifies range in buy-to-let overhaul

"It’s now more than a year since we became a bank, and one of the many advantages is that it gives us greater flexibility in our product development and pricing."

Castle Trust Bank has cut rates and simplified its range of HMO and holiday let mortgages as part of a wider overhaul of its buy-to-let offering.

As part of the revamp, Castle Trust Bank has removed the loading on its HMO and holiday let mortgages and cut rates, with prices now starting at 3.82%. The lender has also cut the price of its bridge-to-let product, with the bridging rate available for 0.67% pcm up to 80% LTV.

In addition, Castle Trust Bank has launched a new buy-to-let exclusive, available for 3.95% up to 70% LTV through selected partners, including Brightstar Financial, Brilliant Solutions, Commercial Trust, Crystal Specialist Finance, First 4 Bridging, SPF, Sirius, Synergy Commercial, Watts Commercial and Vibe Financial Services.

The lender is also continuing its exclusive five-year fixed rate product, with a two-year ERC, priced at 4.5%, which is available through Brightstar Financial, Commercial Trust, Complete FS, Crystal Specialist Finance, First 4 Bridging, Positive Lending, Rangewell, SPF, Sirius, Synergy Commercial, The BTL Broker, Watts Commercial, Vibe Financial Services and Yellowstone Finance.

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “It’s now more than a year since we became a bank, and one of the many advantages is that it gives us greater flexibility in our product development and pricing. We have already seen the popularity of our HMO, holiday let and bridge-to-let products amongst brokers and we hope to make them even more attractive to a wider group of customers, with even keener pricing. We are also continuing to support our distribution partnerships with a new buy-to-let exclusive available up to 70% LTV and the continuation of our five-year fixed rate exclusive with a two-year ERC.”