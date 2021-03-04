FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Castle Trust partners with L&G Mortgage Club

Rozi Jones
|
4th March 2021
Danny Belton Legal General
"Our BDMs provide certainty at the outset, with instant terms on term loans up to £500k, and our bridge-to-let proposition delivers certainty at redemption with a guaranteed exit route."

Legal & General Mortgage Club has added Castle Trust Bank to its lender panel.

Club members now have full access to Castle Trust Bank’s buy-to-let, bridging and development finance products, which are available to UK residents, expats, foreign nationals, SPVs and trading companies.

Castle Trust Bank offers loans for a variety of investments, including holiday lets, HMOs, portfolio loans and property refurbishment, and its proposition includes bridge-to-let, which provides brokers with the built-in certainty of a confirmed exit route at the outset.

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “2021 is going to be a big year for Castle Trust Bank, and this is a great way to start. We are really pleased to partner with Legal & General Mortgage Club to offer our full range of specialist buy-to-let, bridging finance and development finance to its members. We have built our specialist buy-to-let proposition on delivering certainty to brokers and their clients. Our BDMs provide certainty at the outset, with instant terms on term loans up to £500k, and our bridge-to-let proposition delivers certainty at redemption with a guaranteed exit route. This is a very important partnership for us, and it will help more brokers to access the certainty they need.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “Castle Trust Bank has always been an innovator in the buy-to-let market, building a reputation on certainty of funds and flexible underwriting. It’s another great addition to the Legal & General Mortgage Club lender panel and I am looking forward to working in partnership with the Castle Trust Bank team to provide our members with access to its specialist lending proposition.”

