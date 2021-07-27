CHL Mortgages becomes NACFB patron

"Becoming a patron of the NACFB was high on the agenda when we planned our return to the buy-to-let market and now seems like an opportune time to officially cement this"

CHL Mortgages has become a patron of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB).

CHL Mortgages announced its return to lending as an intermediary-only specialist buy-to-let lender in May this year.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, commented: “Becoming a patron of the NACFB was high on the agenda when we planned our return to the buy-to-let market and now seems like an opportune time to officially cement this after a hugely successful first few months and our processes firmly bedded in.

“CHL’s proposition is all about competitive pricing and broad criteria, aligned with a modern digital infrastructure to create a positive experience with tangible benefits for our intermediary partners.”

Norman Chambers, managing director of the NACFB, said: “The NACFB is delighted to welcome CHL Mortgages as our newest Patron. It is clear that Ross and the team have developed a strong offering – one that I know our brokers will support.”

Paul Goodman, chair of the NACFB, added: "The Association looks to partner only with lenders which can add value to our membership and who are doing their bit to keep Moving Britain Forward. CHL Mortgages' offering is a good fit for our Members particularly those looking to source solutions for clients with specialist buy-to-let financing requirements."